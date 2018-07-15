Pacquiao ready to regain title

KUALA LUMPUR: Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao weighed in Saturday comfortably under the 147-pound (67-kilogramme) limit and said he was “ready” to win back the welterweight belt against WBA champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.

Pacquiao, the only man to have won world titles in eight weight divisions in a glittering 23-year career, tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

“I am ready. Everything is under control,” said the 39-year-old Pacquiao. “I am motivated, I am happy and I am hungry.”

The heavily tattooed Matthysse played up his one-inch height advantage by looking down on Pacquiao as the two came face-to-face for the last time before Sunday’s 12-round showdown in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am feeling good,” Matthysse told AFP as he was about to demolish a fruit platter for his post weigh-in meal after coming in the heavier man, just under the limit at 146.7 pounds.

“I made the weight, I’m ready to eat and I’m ready for the battle tomorrow.”

The weigh-in was held in mildly chaotic scenes at a packed auditorium in the Mala-ysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Hundreds of mainly Filipino fans pushed forward to get a glimpse of the fighters as they left prompting fears the stage might collapse under their weight before order was restored.

Pacquiao is challenging “The Machine” Matthysse for the World Boxing Association welterweight belt at the Axiata Arena on Sunday, knowing defeat could lower the curtain on one of the greatest careers in boxing history.