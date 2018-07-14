Sirajul Haq condemns attacks on Bilour, Durrani

TIMERGARA: Condemning the attacks on Haroon Bilour and Akram Khan Durrani, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said they won’t let anyone sabotage elections.

“General (retd Musharraf used to hurl threats while showing his fist but today he dare not to return the country,” he said, adding, “Yesterday Nawaz Sharif had full mandate with him but today straight away he was going to jail on return from London.”

Addressing a big gathering of party workers at Lal Qila Maidan in Lower Dir, Sirajul Haq said the rulers of this country were busy plundering the national exchequer with both hands.

The JI candidates for PK-17 Saeed Gul, PK-16 Aizazul Mulk Afkari, Hizbul Mujahideen Amir Taj Ali Shah, former MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, JUI-F tehsil Lal Qila head Maulana Wazir Zada and others also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq urged the people to reject those promoting vulgarity and support those working to implement Shariah in the country.