SMIU, AUST signs MoU to facilitate exchange of academic members

Abbottabad : Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), Karachi and Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abbottabad, while recognizing the importance of academic research and technological cooperation between SMIU and AUST, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday at the AUST, Abbottabad, during the visit of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh to the AUST.

In the MoU, both the public sector universities of the country agreed to facilitate the exchange of academic members, researchers and experts for conducting research, teaching and exchange of ideas, to provide opportunities for faculty members and researchers to participate in conferences, symposiums and other international academic gatherings of the institutes, to provide necessary facilities to exchange faculty members to spend their sabbatical leaves in each of the two institutes and to collaborate in holding joint scientific, research and technological exhibitions and conducting joint research projects.

They also agreed to exchange students in the areas of mutual interest consistent with regulation of both universities, to facilitate the exchange of experimental equipments and instrumentations for common scientific researches, to exchange information books, academic publications, scientific and research documents, students’ thesis, microfilms and computer software in the educational, research and technological areas and to provide facilities for participation of students in sport competition.****