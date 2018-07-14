Sat July 14, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Teams to facilitate amnesty beneficiaries

KARACHI: Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTO), Karachi has constituted six teams for facilitation of business community in availing amnesty scheme for undisclosed foreign and domestic assets.

An office order issued on Friday stated that CRTO had appointed 18 officials in six zones in order to create awareness amongst the taxpayers with regard to advantages of filing of tax amnesty return 2018 and facilitate them in filing of such returns.

The zonal teams have been directed to conduct meetings with the members of trade bodies and associations of sectors falling under respective zones, and submit progress report to the chief commissioner on daily basis.

