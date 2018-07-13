Office memo allowed mily quota in civil services, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought 1991 Office Memorandum of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a case regarding the quota of military officers in civil services.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC heard the case regarding quota system in civil services under FPSC.

The bench also directed the federation that any senior officer or attorney general should assist the court on next date of hearing. The representatives of Ministry of Defence, Establishment Division and FPSC also appeared before the court. To a query by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the FPSC's official informed the court there was no other legal provision in that regard other than the 1991's office memorandum of FPSC. Justice Siddiqui remarked how unjust it was to place an armed forces’ officer above a CSS exam topper, asking why these officers join only three service groups — District Management Group, Foreign Service and Police Service. The court sought the document and adjourned hearing of the case till July 23.