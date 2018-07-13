Dacoits strangle woman on resistance

OKARA: Two dacoits strangled a landlady to death on resistance and injured her daughter in village 45/D on Wednesday night.

Nawab Bibi was at home with her daughter when two armed dacoits barged into the house. They offered resistance. Dacoits caught both of them and strangled Nawab Bibi to death. Her daughter received injuries. Dacoits collected jewelry and cash from the house and escaped. The Sadr Depalpur police had registered a case.

TWO DACOITS INJURED: Two dacoits were injured by the firing of people here on Thursday. Two dacoits tried to loot a mutton shop at GT Road but the butcher raised hue and cry. People rushed to his rescue. Dacoits started aerial shooting which prompted some of the rescuers to take out their weapons also. Both the dacoits sustained injuries and were handed over to the police. The dacoits were identified as Ali and Ghulam Mustafa of village 96/6R Sahiwal. They had looted a mutton shop a month ago at the GT road as well. A case was registered.

MMA gives support to PML-N candidates: District president and city amir Jamaat-e-Islami, and all other religious parties, allied to MMA, had declared to fully support Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj and Chaudhry Munibul Haq, who are contesting election on the PML-N tickets from NA-142 and PP-189 respectively.

Chaudhry Riazul Haq and Chaudhry Munibul Haq said now their position in the general elections had turned out stronger. After winning the election, they will never ignore the MMA and other religious parties.