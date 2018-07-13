Fri July 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Coresspondent
July 13, 2018

Man, daughter die in road accident

FAISALABAD: man and his daughter died and his wife suffered critical injuries in a road accident on Thursday.

Mujahid Ali, his daughter Areeba and wife Robina were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them near Satiana bus stand.

As a result, Mujahid and his daughter died on the spot and Robina sustained injuries. Meanwhile, on Jhang Road a rickshaw hit Khadim Hussain of Ali Garden and killed him when he was crossing the road.

