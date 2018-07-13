Man, daughter die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: man and his daughter died and his wife suffered critical injuries in a road accident on Thursday.
Mujahid Ali, his daughter Areeba and wife Robina were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them near Satiana bus stand.
As a result, Mujahid and his daughter died on the spot and Robina sustained injuries. Meanwhile, on Jhang Road a rickshaw hit Khadim Hussain of Ali Garden and killed him when he was crossing the road.
FAISALABAD: man and his daughter died and his wife suffered critical injuries in a road accident on Thursday.
Mujahid Ali, his daughter Areeba and wife Robina were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them near Satiana bus stand.
As a result, Mujahid and his daughter died on the spot and Robina sustained injuries. Meanwhile, on Jhang Road a rickshaw hit Khadim Hussain of Ali Garden and killed him when he was crossing the road.
Comments