Accountability for all

The awarding of jail sentence to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar by the accountability court shows that the elite are being held accountable for their misdeeds. This is happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan and the real credit for making this possible goes to the PTI. Holding corrupt elite accountable for their misdeeds is a positive step and must be followed across the board without any distinction to whichever section the elite belong.

However, if courts and NAB are serious about this accountability drive, all other Pakistanis whose names appeared in the Panama Papers should also be summoned. Since the 2018 elections are just around the corner, targeting any single party or a family may enervate the impartiality of institutions and the whole election process as well. Therefore, in order to keep the process fair and unbiased, all the corrupt sections of society should be dealt with in the same manner.

Imtiaz Azam

Layyah

*****

It is good to note that some political leaders have been punished for their wrongdoings. However, if these punishments are limited to a few and the others who are involved in same crimes are acquitted of all charges, society will lead towards chaos. This will create instability in Pakistan. If we want to have a stabilised country, we should promote accountability for all.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi