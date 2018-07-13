No to drugs

The ever increasing number of drug addicts in Pakistan calls for the immediate attention of the healthcare authorities which must take effective action to curb this menace. According to the 2013 report of the United Nation, more than 40,000 individuals become drug addicts in Pakistan on a yearly basis. Some 700 die due to drug addiction-related problems.

Something which is started as fun becomes the lethal enemy of human life. It is important that we made people realise that by doing drugs they are inflicting pain on themselves. Awareness campaigns should be started to convince people to say no to drugs. In addition, the government should take immediate actions to prevent the illicit sale of drugs in different parts of the country.

Jalal Mirza

Kech