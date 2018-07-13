Youth falls to death in Ravi

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth drowned in the River Ravi on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Noman. He had come to Lahore from Karachi along with his family on a recreational trip. He accidentally fell into the River Ravi through the gap between the Metro Bus and the River Ravi bridges. Divers have failed to trace the body till the filing of this report.

accidents: Total 851 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 569 were badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to hospitals. However, some 411 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were give first aid by the emergency medical teams.

fare dodgers: Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan has started a 15-day campaign against fare dodgers. He says the campaign has been launched to save the department from loss.

The SPs of all divisions have been given instructions to take strict action against the passengers travelling without tickets. They have been directed to submit a daily report to the Central Railway Police Office, Lahore.

Two die: Two people died in road accidents in different parts of the city on Thursday. A 50-year-old man, unidentified so far, was killed by a speeding car in the Chung area and another man, identified as Haneef, was run over and killed by a rashly-driven car in the Garden Town area. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Boy dies: A five-year-old boy died under ambigious circumstances in the Sundar area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Aqeel, son of Khalil. His father accused his wife, Safia, of killing his son. Police have removed the body to morgue.

search operation: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed the RPOs, DPOs and CPOs to accelerate the pace of search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations.

He directed them to further strengthen the security cover to all people, including political leaders. He directed the officers to take stern action against those involved in creating law and order.

Crackdown: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Punjab police have launched a joint crackdown on the illegal, non-custom paid or smuggled vehicles, particulary the luxury ones.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, had ordered the crackdown on the smuggled vehicles during a meeting on Wednesday. He directed the CCPO, DIG Operations and all DPOs across the province to expedite the action.

The PSCA has started scouring all CCTV-covered terrains to find such vehicles. So far, four vehicles have been impounded as they did not have or had improper documents as well as were using suspicious registerating number plates.

PSCA has requested the citizens to report about the smuggled vehicles or those using fake number plates at Police Helpline 15.