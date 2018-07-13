Fri July 13, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

SSC-I results

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-I (ninth grade) examinations today (Friday). The results of the SSC-II examinations were declared last Friday. According to a relevant FBISE official, the SSC-I exam results will be formally announced at 3pm. The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk.

Comments

