SSC-I results

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-I (ninth grade) examinations today (Friday). The results of the SSC-II examinations were declared last Friday. According to a relevant FBISE official, the SSC-I exam results will be formally announced at 3pm. The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk.