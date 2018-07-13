NBF book fair opens today

Islamabad : National Book Foundation (NBF) will arrange three-day Book Exhibition at Lawrence College Murree from today (Friday), featuring a number of colourful book related activities.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar will be chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

Talking to this agency, Managing Director NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said the arrangements for the book fair have been finalised by the foundation.

Over 30 bookstalls will be set up at the book fair where books on diversified subjects will be available on discounted rates of up to 50 per cent for the visitors.

He said arranging book fair is the regular feature of NBF to promote book-reading culture among the youth.

Book lovers from across the country especially tourists and students will visit the exhibition.

A meeting to review the arrangements for upcoming book-fair held recently which was presided over by Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH).