Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police arrested 100 for staging Rawalpindi rally

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police have so far arrested 100 accused who had been allegedly involved in creating obstructions in arrest of NAB convicted accused from Rawalpindi and raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits who had violated Section 144 by staging a rally in Rawalpindi and tried to avert the arrest of NAB convicted culprit Cap Retired Safdar. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Abbas Ehsan, said that we are not against any one nor we had any personal conflict with any individual; however, we are custodian of law, and it is our official and legal responsibility to deal law breakers with iron hand.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar