Police arrested 100 for staging Rawalpindi rally

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police have so far arrested 100 accused who had been allegedly involved in creating obstructions in arrest of NAB convicted accused from Rawalpindi and raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits who had violated Section 144 by staging a rally in Rawalpindi and tried to avert the arrest of NAB convicted culprit Cap Retired Safdar. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Abbas Ehsan, said that we are not against any one nor we had any personal conflict with any individual; however, we are custodian of law, and it is our official and legal responsibility to deal law breakers with iron hand.