Thu July 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Attack on ANP meeting condemned

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the suicide attack on an Awami National Party (ANP) corner meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday night, which left at least 20 people dead, including senior ANP leader Haroon Bilour.

In a statement, HRCP expressed grave concern at the horrific development in the run-up to the elections. Targetting a political candidate peacefully exercising his right to campaign is a sign of the depths to which the unpcoming election has sunk, the HRCP said, adding,"It goes without saying that we simply cannot afford to repeat the experience of the 2013 elections, in which candidates from selected parties were similarly targeted. HRCP expressed the condolences with the family of Haroon Bilour and the families of the ANP supporters killed in the incident.

