Country’s future lies in skill development: NAVTTC chief

Islamabad: Skill development should be the top priority for all political parties as the country’s future lies in it, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said on Wednesday.

"Special packages should be announced for technical and vocational education and training sector. This will alleviate poverty and boost the economy," he told reporters here. Mr Cheema said the NAVTTC had taken far- reaching steps to reform skill sector along modern lines and therefore, vast majority of youth were becoming financially independent.

He said for the first time in the country's history, the National TVET Policy had been approved, while collaboration with the industrial sector was strengthened through the establishment of sector skill councils.

"Cooperation is being enhanced with the City & Guilds, UK-NARIC and TAFE Australia to give recognition to Pakistan’s certificate at the international level. Also, efforts are being made for affiliation of Pakistan’s world class technical institutes with those of Europe and Australia," he said.

The NAVTTC chief said to cater to the needs of modern era, the commission was introducing high-end technology courses including mechatronics, robotics, industrial automation, restaurant management and heavy machinery operation.

He said thousands of Paramedics and nurses would be trained in view of national and global demand for paramedics. "Centres of excellence are being set up in all provinces to raise the standard of training. A state of the art Institute for Hospitality is being built with the assistance of Turkey," he said.

Mr Cheema said skill competitions had improved the standard of training along with inspiring the youth towards TVET sector and increased the employability of the youths, who were earning between Rs20,000 and Rs100,000 a month.

He said special courses had been arranged for graduate and post graduate youth, while the steps taken by the NAVTTC had highlighted the importance of TVET sector. "Provincial TEVTAs are assisted in this regard."

Mr Cheema said the NAVTTC’s top three priorities were to bring the quality of training at par with the global standards, strengthen linkage with the industry and enhance international collaboration.

"The world is admiring our steps taken for the uplift of TVET sector in Pakistan. We are very thankful to our development partners for their cooperation," he said.