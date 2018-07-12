It’s their fault too

This refers to the letter ‘Tough exams’ (July 10) by Iqbal Qureshi. The writer has correctly pointed out the faults that lie in our education system. However, it is not that only private institutions are responsible for the downfall of the education sector. Public schools are also equally responsible for not delivering quality education. It is no hidden fact that the majority of CSS aspirants hail from government institutions which fail to equip students with the skills that are necessary for strengthening their education background.

This can be substantiated from the fact that except for students with an engineer-level background, a number of aspirants performed poorly in the General Science subject of CSS in the latest exam. In addition, students should also be blamed for their fiasco. The completive examinations demand students to demonstrate their creative and critical skills which students fail to bring about due to their overreliance on solved books, solid notes and short-cut techniques to success.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad