Mother vows to save Nawaz from arrest

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's mother has vowed to save her eldest son from arrest. People close to Sharif family Monday confirmed that she insisted on going to the airport to receive her son on Friday. "I won't let them arrest Nawaz, and if they arrested my son, I'll also go with him," she said.
