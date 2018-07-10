Isner into first quarterfinal at 10th attempt

LONDON: American ninth seed John Isner reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final at the 10th attempt on Monday with a 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4) win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Isner, 33, will be playing in his first quarter-final at the majors since the 2011 US Open when he faces former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic for a semi-final spot on Wednesday. Tsitsipas was bidding to become the first ever Greek player — man or woman — to reach the last-eight at a Grand Slam.

Nishikori ends 23-year Japanese wait for last-8 berth: Kei Nishikori overcame an arm injury to reach his first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a gritty 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 win over Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

The 28-year-old Nishikori is the first Japanese man to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Shuzo Matsuoka in 1995. His reward is a last-eight match-up against either three-time champion Novak Djokovic or unseeded Karen Khachanov of Russia. Nishikori needed lengthy treatment and a medical timeout on a right arm injury in the first set and had to save set points in the third.