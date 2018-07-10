Leo Au top seed for CAS Int’l Squash

ISLAMABAD: World No 20 Leo Au (Hong Kong) has been seeded No 1 for the $ 30000 Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Squash starting at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from September 10-14. The CAS Open is one of the premier events Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is to host this season. Players from leading squash playing countries including Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand are to compete in the event.

Leo Au (Hong Kong) who has been travelling and competing in Pakistan circuit regularly would be seeded No 1 for the event followed by Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia). Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi and Omar Abdel Meguid are seeded three and four. The draws also included Muhammad Reda and Karim Al Hammamy both from Egypt. “Professional Squash Association (PSA) has already been granted permission to Pakistan to hold bigger events. CAS Open is one such event,” a PSF official when approached said. The PSF has given wild card to talented youngster Abbas Zeb. Abbas is one of the key players for Pakistan in the World Junior Championship starting in India in a week time.

Asem Khan who is seeded No 88 these days would e leading Pakistan campaign in the event with Tayyab Aslam a hosts of others flexing their muscles for the Championship.

Pakistan leading player Farhan Mehboob has a tough first round match against youngster Israr in the first round of the Open. Parallel to CAS Open, women event carrying prize money US$ 10,000 will also be contested. Besides top ranked Pakistani players, a good number of women players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand would also be seen in action. Egyptian world No 31 Rowan Elaraby has been seeded No 1 in the event with her country fellow Nada Abbas seeded No 2 for the event.

Meanwhile the selected junior team players have proceeded to Karachi from Islamabad Monday where they would be training at Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex for a period of one week, till departure to Chennai for the championship. Squash legend Jahangir Khan has also been requested by PSF to give some expert tips to the selected players to raise their game level for better performance during the championship.