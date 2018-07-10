Bilawal to address public meetings in Peshawar, Malakand

PESHAWAR: A former provincial president Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and candidate from PK-78 Syed Zahir Ali Shah has said the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address public meetings in Peshawar and Malakand during his forthcoming visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government ruined the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Peshawar, during its five years government and tried to deceive the people through the hollow slogans.

The PPP leader said the PTI rulers could not honour commitment with the people and made tall claims of change only on the social media.Syed Zahir Ali Shah said the PTI ministers claimed thousands of parents had stopped sending their children to the private schools and enrolled them on government schools, which, he said, was not a true statement.

The PPP leader said the PTI government ruined Peshawar in the name of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). He said the traffic mess was a routine as roads had been dug without a proper planning.

Syed Zahir Ali Shah said the previous PTI government made tall claims about planting a large number of trees and asked where those trees were. “The PTI government counted flowers as trees,” he said sarcastically.

The PPP leader said the people had realized the double standards of the PTI rulers. He hoped they would elect the PPP to power, which, he said, was the only party, which could pull the country out of the crises.