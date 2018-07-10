Scattered rain forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Weather remained hot and humid with partly cloudy conditions in the city on Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain in the city during the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. They said a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas while weak monsoon currents are penetrating Kashmir.
Comments