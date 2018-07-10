Straight to the bank

Previously, government pensioners would receive payment either through the presentation of pension books or directly into their accounts. Now, the government has directed that all pension payments will be credited into pensioners’ bank accounts only.

The transition process takes a long time and many pensioners have to wait for months before they receive pension. Most pensioners, including myself, live from hand to mouth. It is agonising for us to wait for a long time. The authorities concerned should direct the bank to keep paying pension as an overdraft until the case has been processed.

Amjed Jaaved

Rwalpindi