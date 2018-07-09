Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sports diplomacy event held at US Consulate

KARACHI: The US Consulate Karachi organised a three-day sports diplomacy event here the other day.

x
Advertisement

The United States former international players Anthony Sanneh and Lorrie Fair coached Karachi’s Marta Women Football Club players.

Anthony and Lorrie said that they were feeling much happy in Pakistan.

They said that Pakistan’s men and women players were highly talented and they can become good players if imparted quality training.

Kits and certificates were distributed among Marta Women players.

The US Consulate Culture Affairs Manager Ali Chohan and Jaweria Awan were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar