Sports diplomacy event held at US Consulate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The US Consulate Karachi organised a three-day sports diplomacy event here the other day.
The United States former international players Anthony Sanneh and Lorrie Fair coached Karachi’s Marta Women Football Club players.
Anthony and Lorrie said that they were feeling much happy in Pakistan.
They said that Pakistan’s men and women players were highly talented and they can become good players if imparted quality training.
Kits and certificates were distributed among Marta Women players.
The US Consulate Culture Affairs Manager Ali Chohan and Jaweria Awan were also present on the occasion.
KARACHI: The US Consulate Karachi organised a three-day sports diplomacy event here the other day.
The United States former international players Anthony Sanneh and Lorrie Fair coached Karachi’s Marta Women Football Club players.
Anthony and Lorrie said that they were feeling much happy in Pakistan.
They said that Pakistan’s men and women players were highly talented and they can become good players if imparted quality training.
Kits and certificates were distributed among Marta Women players.
The US Consulate Culture Affairs Manager Ali Chohan and Jaweria Awan were also present on the occasion.
Comments