Kamara, Ibrahimovic lead Galaxy to 4-0 win

NEW YORK: Ola Kamara scored against his former club and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued hi torrid goal pace when the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the Columbus Crew 4-0 at StubHub Centre in Carson, California on Saturday.

Romain Alessandrini scored the final two goals in the 67th minute and in the third minute of stoppage time to complete the rout for LA.

Kamara gave the Galaxy the lead in the 42nd minute and Ibrahimovic added a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

Ibrahimovic scored for the 11th time in 14 matches since joining the Galaxy from Manchester United.

Kamara played against the Crew for the first time since he was traded to the Galaxy in January for Gyasi Zardes.

Kamara, who scored 34 goals in two seasons with Columbus, converted a pass by Ashley Cole for his seventh goal.

The Crew had the tying goal waved off less than a minute later after a video review ruled that the ball had crossed the end line before Zardes sent a pass to the front of the goal where Galaxy defender Dave Romney scored an own goal.

LA went up 2-0 when Ibrahimovic was fouled by Lalas Abubakar and the Galaxy star beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen, returning from missing two games after knee surgery, on the Galaxy’s first PK try of the season.

The dos Santos brothers, Giovani and Jonathan, played for the Galaxy for the first time since Mexico’s exit from the World Cup. The latter assisted on Kamara’s goal.