Hassan arrives, expected to join camp today

KARACHI: Denmark-based Pakistan football team captain Hassan Bashir arrived in Islamabad on Sunday and is expected to join the national team’s camp in Lahore on Monday (today).

“Hassan has reached Islamabad and is expected to join us tomorrow,” a source in the team told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

Pakistan team is preparing at Lahore for the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

The team, being coached by Brazilian Jose Antonio Nogueira, will tour Bahrain from July 15 to 30 to play a few practice matches against clubs in Manama.

Hassan, who will renew his Pakistani passport, is not likely to be included in the Asian Games squad.

It is highly likely that he will be part of the national brigade for the SAFF Cup to be held in Bangladesh from September 4-15.

As many as 30 players and six officials would tour Bahrain, a PFF official confirmed.

Former Pakistan captain and professional striker Kaleemullah has not yet joined the camp. “He is yet to come,” a PFF official said.

Kaleem, who has the experience of playing in Kyrgyzstan, the US and Turkey leagues, was advised by the PFF to join the camp on June 30.

Denmark-based glove-man Yousuf Butt will join Pakistan team directly in Bahrain. “He will join us in Bahrain on July 17,” an official said.

Asian Games will mark the return of Pakistan football team in international circuit after a gap of three years.

Pakistan have been bracketed in Group D with strong Japan, Vietnam and Nepal in the 24-nation event, which will begin from August 14 at Jakarta and Palembang.

This will be after 12 years that Pakistan will be meeting Japan in the Asian Games.

The Green-shirts last played against Japan in the 2006 Doha Asian Games in which Pakistan tasted a 2-3 defeat following a tough fight.

In the Asian Games, the competing nations will field their under-23 teams, along with three seniors.

A PFF official said that Pakistan would announce its squad for the Asian Games after the Bahrain tour.