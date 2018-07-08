Accord on fight against thalassaemia

Islamabad : The country’s leading multinational, Group Engro, has joined hands with the Afzaal Memorial Thalassaemia Foundation to fight thalassaemia, an inherited blood condition, through advocacy.

The blood donation drive was launched at the Engro Head Office under the slogan ‘You Give, They Live’.

According to organisers, thalassaemia leads to the decreased production and increased destruction of red blood cells. As it is inherited, the disease afflicts a patient since childhood and regular blood transfusions are required.

Every year, around 7,000 new cases are registered in the country.

AMTF executive director Ateequr Rehman thanked the Engro Energy for cooperation in fight against thalassaemia in the country.

“It is with initiatives like these where major companies like Engro can assist in AMTF in their efforts to help the afflicted children deal with the disease and prevent new cases,” he said.

The Group Engro managers said the company always looked forward to be part of such initiatives as the transfusion of blood and blood products that helped save millions of lives every year.

They said transfusion of blood could help patients suffering from life threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life. They said the Engro Group was a socially responsible company, which was always looking forward to be part of the initiatives that made a difference to the quality of lives of people all over the country.