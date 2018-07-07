Youth killed over bike parking issue

LAHORE: A youth was killed and his father injured by the firing of their neighbours in Nishtar Colony Friday. The accused Saghar and Vicky along with their accomplices opened firing on Ashraf, 50, and his son Akram, 15, over the issue of motorcycle parking. As a result both Ashraf and his son sustained wounds. The injured father and his son were rushed to a hospital, where Akram succumbed to his injuries.

Girl, fruit vendor commit suicide: A girl, 18, committed suicide in Chung Friday. The girl was identified as Anam. She got depressed on being admonished by her parents. Later, she locked herself up in a room and drank kerosene oil and as a result her condition became critical. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old fruit vendor Khawar Ali committed suicide in Ichhra.

Addict found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Lorry Adda police limits Friday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who apparently died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.