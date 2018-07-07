Out of water

Pakistan is facing a water crisis. The news has been repeated over and over again. Although the federal government only recently approved a National Water Policy, little has been witnessed on the ground in concrete responses to the crisis. It seems that those in power would rather wait for the crisis to hit a peak before coming up with a plan. By then, it may just be too late. The year 2025 is thought to be the cut-off date when Pakistan will cross the absolute water scarcity line. Since 2005, Pakistan has been going beyond the ‘water scarcity line,’ which shows what level of apathy has gone into the making of this crisis. Once the crisis hits, no one will be immune from it, not even the elite. The gap between demand and supply has continued to be widened. It was 11 percent in 2004; by 2025, it is predicted to hit 35 percent. Already, Pakistan was facing a 50 percent water shortage as the sowing season started this summer. Being a water-intensive economy, water shortage will cause a broader economic crisis that could cause a major part of the country’s economic backbone to collapse, leaving little room for emergency measures when a crisis hits.

One of the biggest questions that is raised is about the future of Pakistan’s agriculture. Punjab and Sindh make up the bulk of agricultural production in the country. However, the water management system in the provinces continues to rely on a system of barrages and canals that causes severe wastage. By the time water reaches the crops, over 60 percent of it is lost. The problem is magnified by the loss in the capacity of water storage facilities due to silting. Host to 74 percent of Pakistan’s irrigated lands, Punjab bears the burden of mustering up the most coherent response to the water crisis; it also stands to lose the most. The biggest challenge is to reduce losses in the irrigation system. There are no cheap answers on offer, but water must be a priority if Pakistan is not to lose its food security. In Sindh, the situation in terms of water supply itself is alarming. Only 41 percent of households have access to tap water. In rural areas, the figure goes down to seven percent. It is shocking that almost 70 years after independence, there has been so little investment in providing basic services to people. In Balochistan, it is the loss of the underground water tunnel system that is the biggest reflection of the province’s growing water insecurity. Decades of policies encouraging the use of tubewells have brought the water table crashing down at around 10 feet per year. Technocratic solutions such as ‘putting a price on water’ are unlikely to solve a problem whose root cause inefficient management, not excessive consumption. The more storage reservoirs mantra is easy to peddle, but there needs to be a conversation about efficient storage mechanisms. This is in addition to improving the efficiency of the irrigation system. The challenges Pakistan faces are stark. We will need to respond in creative ways, instead of doing more of the same.