Lahore under rains

The PML-N has always labelled Lahore the most developed city of Punjab. Billions of rupees are claimed to have been spent on many infrastructural development projects. But the recent heavy rains in Lahore exposed the extent to which the government was ill prepared to confront a natural calamity of such magnitude. The rain has not only destroyed the property of residents, but has also damaged many famous roads of the city.

This showed that the material used for the roads’ construction was substandard. While the authorities have carrying out the work for water evacuation, many streets are still flooded with stagnant water owing to the lack of proper drainage system. This incident should allow the authorities concerned to take a look into their weaknesses and come up with relevant measures to tackle these problems.

Kulsoom Qasim Jutt

Mirpurkhas