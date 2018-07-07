Gabriel-inspired Windies crush Bangladesh

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Shannon Gabriel completed his third five-wicket haul in five innings as the West Indies completed a crushing victory over Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs just before lunch on the third day of the first Test in Antigua on Friday.

Wicketless in the demolition of the tourists for their lowest Test innings score, 43, on the opening morning, Gabriel started the wrecking job in the second innings with four wickets on the fourth evening.

He then bowled Kamrul Islam when play resumed to finish with five for 77 as the Bangladeshis were dismissed for 144 to hand the home side their largest innings victory ever in a Test in the Caribbean.

However, the morning’s honours at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium went to Nurul Islam.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman blazed his way to 64. It took Miguel Cummins to end the innings and the match with the lunch interval approaching as he had Nurul caught and bowled before scattering the stumps of Rubel Hossain in the next over to finally complete the triumph.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings all out (Roach 5-8, Cummins 3-11)

West Indies 1st Innings

K C Brathwaite c Mehidy b Shakib 121

D S Smith c Hasan b Jayed 58

K O A Powell c Das b Mahmudullah 48

D Bishoo b Rabbi 19

S D Hope c Tamim b Jayed 67

R L Chase lbw b Mehidy 2

†S O Dowrich c Das b Shakib 4

*J O Holder c Das b Mehidy 33

K A J Roach lbw b Mehidy 33

M L Cummins not out 1

S T Gabriel c Shakib b Jayed 5

Extras (b 3, lb 8, nb 1, w 3) 15

Total (all out, 137.3 overs) 406

Fall: 1-113, 2-194, 3-246, 4-272, 5-281, 6-288, 7-338, 8-394, 9-400, 10-406

Bowling: Jayed 26.3-7-84-3 (w 2); Rubel 17-3-44-0 (w 1, nb 1); Rabbi 20-3-69-1;

Shakib 27-2-71-2; Mehidy 34-6-101-3; Mahmudullah 11-1-18-1; Haque 2-0-8-0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Tamim Iqbal c Hope b Gabriel 13

Liton Das c Brathwaite b Holder 2

Mominul Haque b Gabriel 0

Mushfiqur Rahim b Gabriel 8

*Shakib Al Hasan c Holder b Gabriel 12

Mahmudullah c Chase b Holder 15

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Dowrich b Holder 2

†Nurul Hasan c & b Cummins 64

Kamrul Islam Rabbi b Gabriel 7

Rubel Hossain b Cummins 16

Abu Jayed not out 0

Extras (b 1, nb 1, w 3) 5

Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 144

Fall: 1-14, 2-14, 3-16, 4-36, 5-43, 6-50, 7-63, 8-88, 9-143, 10-144

Bowling: Holder 15-3-30-3 (w 1); Gabriel 12-3-77-5 (w 2); Cummins 7.2-2-16-2 (nb 1); Bishoo 5-1-16-0; Chase 1-0-4-0

Result: West Indies won by an innings and 219 runs

Man of the match: Kemar Roach (West Indies)

Test debut: Abu Jayed (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi (India). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)