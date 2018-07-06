Pak Navy to acquire four Turkish ships

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy has signed a contract for acquisition of 4x MILGEM Class Ships with M/s ASFAT AS, Turkey, which is a military factory and shipyard company under the Ministry of National Defence, Turkey, here at the Ministry of Defence Production on Thursday.

The contract also includes complete transfer of technology and the transfer of intellectual proprietary rights for the design of these ships to Pakistan. The first two ships will be built at Istanbul Naval Shipyard while two ships will be constructed at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

A noteworthy feature of the contract is that the 4th warship will be designed jointly by Pakistan’s Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC) and will be the first endogenously designed & constructed frigate. The construction of 3rd and 4th ship at KS&EW will not only enhance the industrial production confidence and the ships construction potential but also contribute towards national economy, creating new jobs and development of highly skilled human resource of the Karachi Shipyard.

The MILGEM Class Ships contract will go a long way in fostering Pak-Turkey strategic relations which have grown with time. The induction of these ships will substantially enhance Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities and will contribute effectively towards maritime security operations in the region.

MILGEM Class Ship is a capable and extremely potent platform, favourably comparable with any contemporary warship of modern navies. The ship is equipped with modern stealth features, and state of the art 5th generation weapons and sensors, including indigenously developed missile system, hence configured to undertake multifaceted operations in all domains of naval warfare. The acquisition of these modern ships will enhance manifold the capabilities of Pakistan’s naval forces which are an ardent guarantor of maritime security and stability across the region and beyond.