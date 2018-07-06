Two boys drown in rainwater

KASUR: Two boys drowned in rainwater at Bhasan Chak 47 on Thursday. Reportedly, Husnain, 10, and Junaid, 11, were swimming in the rainwater that accumulated in the area and drowned.

ROOF COLLAPSE KILLS MAN: A man died in a roof collapse in Nand Ka Takia area of Kasur on Thursday. Imran died and Ali was injured when a wall collapsed on them in Nand Ka Takia. Meanwhile, Fatima suffered injuries when a roof of their house caved in.