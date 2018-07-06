Teams ‘sorry’ for basketball brawl

MANILA: Australia and the Philippines apologised on Thursday for bringing basketball into ‘disrepute’ with a massive on-court melee between players, fans and officials during a World Cup qualifier.

The violence on Monday in Manila, which made international headlines, left the Australian team fearing for their safety, and they sought embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines.

“We wish to apologize to the entire basketball community worldwide — and in particular to our fantastic fans,” said the joint statement from the nations’ basketball associations.