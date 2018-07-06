Fri July 06, 2018
Karachi

July 6, 2018

Who Gets To Talk About Whom

The Gandhara Art Space is hosting a show titled ‘Who Gets To Talk About Whom’. The exhibition will be focused on collaborative works between a number of artists as well as programming that has been developed in conjunction with the show, including talks, lectures and discursive elements. The exhibition continues until August 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

