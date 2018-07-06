Egypt sentences ex-Morsi advisor to life

CAIRO: An Egyptian court sentenced a former advisor to toppled Islamist president Morsi along with 13 other people to life in prison for belonging to an illegal group. Abdullah Shehata was an economic advisor to the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated president, who was democratically elected in 2012 following the overthrow of longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. The next year, Morsi was toppled by the army amid mass protests against his rule.