‘Breast-feeding’ dad

WISCONSIN, US: Wisconsin couple Maxamillian and April Neubauer just welcomed a baby girl into their lives. When April was unable to breastfeed immediately after birth, Maxamillian stepped in to help, and images of the “breast-feeding” dad have gone viral. April had an emergency C-section to deliver their daughter, Rosalia, in June. The new mother thought she would never be able to give birth, due to a hormonal disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome, media reported. She had multiple seizures during birth, and was taken to intensive care after to recover. However, the Neubauers were ecstatic when April delivered their baby, Rosalia. Because of the seizures she suffered during birth, April could not breast feed right away — but her husband could. A nurse had a solution for the parents: a supplemental nursing system. Cybil Martin-Dennehy recruited the dad to try a breast-feeding device, which uses a fake nipple shield, feeding tube, a syringe and some formula to help the nursing process.—Monitoring desk