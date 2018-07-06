Banners of unapproved size removed

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq paid a visit to Ferozepur Road and its adjacent roads to check operation of removing unspecified and unapproved size of banners, steamers, posters, portraits and handbills installed by different political parties and independence candidates on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town, ZOR Gulberg Jawad Gondal along with an enforcement team started operation from Kalma Chowk in the presence of the DC.

The enforcement team took this action indiscriminately. Anwar said where ever violation was reported, action had been taken. He urged candidates to follow code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan.