Youth shot dead

LAHORE : A 25-year-old youth was shot dead by some unidentified people in Youhanabad Nishtar Colony.

The victim identified as Imran, son of Mumtaz, hailed from Umar Farooq Bazar inside Lohari Gate Multan. On the day of the incident, some unidentified people shot him to death.

Goods burnt: Goods worth millions of rupees were gutted when a fire broke out in a plastic godown on Bund Road Ganjoonwali Ghatti on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.