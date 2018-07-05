Agricultural development vital for growth: CM

LAHORE : Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food, Agriculture and Planning & Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas on Wednesday called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at his office. He discussed various departmental matters with the CM.

Dr Hasan said hygienic food keeps the people safe from diseases and provision of safe and healthy food to the citizens was the responsibility of the government. The food and other line departments will have to proactively work for the provision of hygienic food to the citizens, he said.

“Economic progress is associated with the development of agriculture sector. Developed nations have brought agricultural revolution by adopting latest research and technology. It is need of the hour that agriculture should be developed on modern lines,” he added.

Dr Hasan said it was responsibility of the government to devise planning for future needs keeping in view the prevailing circumstances. Resources would be provided for ongoing development projects aimed at improving the lot of the people, he concluded.

price-hike: The caretaker government should impose tax and ensure recoveries from the feudal lords. It should control ever increasing prices of essential commodities, demanded by electricity/Wapda workers in a meeting held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

Trade Union leader Khurshid Ahmed, general-secretary of the union, appealed to the workers to take special care in rainy season to avoid accidents.

He lamented that unfortunately three linemen have lost their lives during heavy rain in Lahore.

He demanded the government compensate their families and urged federal and provincial governments to launch a special campaign to create awareness of health and safety for electricity workers.

The meeting was addressed by Abdul Latif Nizamani, president, Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai, Gohar Taj, Javed Iqbal Baloch, Wali-ur-Rehman Khan, Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor and other representatives of the union.

By another resolution the house demanded the federal and Punjab governments to raise wages and pensions of the employees.

LGH: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Agha Shabeer Ali has ordered to cancel all kind of leaves of staff during monsoon and ensure hundred per cent staff attendance in all the sections.

According to a handout, Prof Agha Shabeer visited different sections of the Lahore General Hospital along with Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din and Director Monitoring Dr Junaid Mirza. He said attendance report should be sent to him on daily basis.

The Principal also directed the officials concerned to ensure complete functioning of four disposal station and keep the staff alert round the clock. He asked the sanitation staff to remain vigilant and maintain cleanliness at in the hospital.

He also directed Director Emergency of Neuro Institute and Nursing Superintendent and Medical Superintendent to ensure availability of staff as well as medicines in their concerned departments.