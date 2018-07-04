AIOU shifts traditional ODL to e-Learning

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started formal training process of its tutors, shifting its traditional ODL system to Online or e-Learning, in line with the initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui during the last three and half years.

Almost all the MPhil and PhD programmes are now available online, it was stated here on Tuesday.

The new online programmes were appreciated by the students and community. From the very beginning, Dr. Shahid Siddique had set the target of putting all these programmes on online-mode by 2018. The target has almost been achieved.

The university also developed e-content or multimedia content for these online programmes.

Accordingly, the University in first phase had trained its faculty members to develop online programmes and multimedia content. In the second phase university is now providing training to e-tutors for the online programmes.

Two faculty-staff members Dr. Zahid Majeed and Dr. Dawood Khattack have recently developed an e-Tutor Training kit for the training of e-Tutors. It was developed as per the needs and requirements of AIOU’s current and future e-tutors.

The e-Tutor training-kit is itself a self-learning kit where there is no need of trainers and on learners planned to train the Master Trainers in different regions.

In first phase training kit developer trained the MT in ten regional offices. Currently, training of Master Trainers arranged for Gilgit region office. Two batches of Master Trainers were trained in Gilgit city and Nagar area.

First batch of 47 e-tutors was trained in Education College of Gilgit. Prof. Nasir, Principal of the college, President of Teacher Association, Gilgit with general Secretary were invited for the inauguration of e-Tutor training.

Regional Director, Gigit Dildar Hussain welcomed and thanked the trainers and participants and highlighted the training objectives.