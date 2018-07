World Population Day to be mark on July 11

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, United Nations (UN) World Population Day will be marked on July 11 in Pakistan to reaffirm the human right to plan for a family, It encourages activities, events and information to help make this right a reality throughout the world.

Family planning is an important topic raised during World Population Day.

World Population Day aims to increase people’s awareness on various population issues such as the importance of family planning, including gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations and individuals in many ways.

Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions and essay competitions.

In 1968 world leaders proclaimed that individuals had a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and timing of their children.

World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five Billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment.