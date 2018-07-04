Problems galore in Airport Road localities

There is found much disbelief among the residents of Rawalpindi as to how their problems are being tackled by city fathers. “They have not been able to address our concerns so far," is the word on almost every Airport Road dweller’s lips. When asked to tell their problems, they unleash a salvo of grievances.

“Streets are dug up for one reason or another and car owners, bikers and pedestrians face a lot of problems. This time our area streets were dug up for laying water pipelines but no repair work took place and even water supply is not available,” says Aneeqa Ali from Fazal Town Phase-I.

“The concerned authority should take up street asphalting seriously. But then what is the use? They asphalt the street and the next day someone else arrives to dig it up. The cycle goes on,” says Anum Fatima, mother of two and resident of Fazal Town Phase-I, taking a break from having meal to share her problems with ‘The News’.

What makes Sabir Ali, a resident of Dhoke Hafiz, furious is the unplanned tree cutting campaigns. “Such drives are not good for the city residents. We have been deprived of cool shades at the public-transport-stops in the summer heat,” he laments.

“They should also stop cutting trees. We should live our lives around the trees. Also, there are too many stray dogs. I just cannot take my bike out on the streets,” says Khawar Mehdi, a resident of Dhoke Muhammad Khan.

There is no monitoring of the laying of street manholes. “One day you find the path okay but the next day, there is a gaping hole. Workers may have removed the slabs to lay cables but such a dangerous spot should be cordoned off,” says Muslim Hussain from Shah Khalid Colony.

There is no place where Akbar Hussain can go for his evening walk near Railway Colony Loi Bher. “Open spaces and a bit of green can do so much to transform an area,” he says.

Resident of Mangraal Town, Akhter Rizvi, has a similar problem in his area. “There is no park in the area for those who want to have a walk,” he says.

The school and office vans that ply in the residential area drive rashly. “They almost ran me over twice. There must be some monitoring of these vans,” says Sabahat Hasan from Gulzar-e-Quaid.

Ali Zafar, a resident of Faisal Town, is annoyed over the lack of civic sense among the citizens. “Any little space on the street next to a house is turned into a garbage bin. Why are the city fathers not imposing a hefty fine on such people,” he asks.