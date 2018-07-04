Cheques distributed

On the directions of Punjab chief secretary, cheques of financial assistance have been distributed among the heirs of three girls who had died under extreme weather conditions after they lost their way back in a desert area of Bahawalnagar. The Punjab government has given financial assistance of Rs 2.4 million (Rs 800,000 each) to the heirs ofnine-year-old Surayya, seven-year-old Fatima and five-year-old Allah Mafi.