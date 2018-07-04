Wed July 04, 2018
Business

July 4, 2018

Al Baraka Bank step towards digitalisation with BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus® Compliance Risk Management Solution

Karachi: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited (ABPL) has selected BenchMatrix to implement an automated regulatory compliance risk management system that would further strengthen compliance management controls.

RiskNucleus®-Compliance Management System implementation at Al Baraka will enhance the monitoring of regulatory compliance policy through a complete, automated and up-to-date rule book / regulatory library mapped to key activities within the organization and enable regulatory compliance, compliance risk assessment, audit observation management, self-assessment, regulatory correspondence management, penalties and breaches management, key indicators reporting and control testing.

ABPL is a subsidiary of Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG), a Bahrain Joint Stock Company, listed on Bahrain and NASDAQ Dubai stock exchanges.***

