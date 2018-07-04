Al Baraka Bank step towards digitalisation with BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus® Compliance Risk Management Solution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited (ABPL) has selected BenchMatrix to implement an automated regulatory compliance risk management system that would further strengthen compliance management controls.
RiskNucleus®-Compliance Management System implementation at Al Baraka will enhance the monitoring of regulatory compliance policy through a complete, automated and up-to-date rule book / regulatory library mapped to key activities within the organization and enable regulatory compliance, compliance risk assessment, audit observation management, self-assessment, regulatory correspondence management, penalties and breaches management, key indicators reporting and control testing.
ABPL is a subsidiary of Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG), a Bahrain Joint Stock Company, listed on Bahrain and NASDAQ Dubai stock exchanges.***
Karachi: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited (ABPL) has selected BenchMatrix to implement an automated regulatory compliance risk management system that would further strengthen compliance management controls.
RiskNucleus®-Compliance Management System implementation at Al Baraka will enhance the monitoring of regulatory compliance policy through a complete, automated and up-to-date rule book / regulatory library mapped to key activities within the organization and enable regulatory compliance, compliance risk assessment, audit observation management, self-assessment, regulatory correspondence management, penalties and breaches management, key indicators reporting and control testing.
ABPL is a subsidiary of Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG), a Bahrain Joint Stock Company, listed on Bahrain and NASDAQ Dubai stock exchanges.***
Comments