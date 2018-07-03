Severe heat wave hits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Severe heat wave hit the provincial capital for the second consecutive day as temperature rose to 42 degree centigrade on Monday.

The weather remained hot for the last two days, bringing life to almost a halt as roads and bazaars wore a deserted look during the day because the dwellers opted to stay indoors due to the scorching heat.

The residents faced grave hardships because of electricity loadshedding. More than 8 to 10 hours loadshedding is being carried out in the provincial capital, creating water shortage and other problems.

The Met office forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.