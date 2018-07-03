NAB authorises inquiries against Prison Deptt, KTH officials

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorised an inquiry against officials of Prisons Department for their alleged embezzlement in funds allocated for purchase of uniforms, arms and complimentary items.

The decision was taken at a Regional Board Meeting (RBM), chaired by NAB KP Director General Farmanullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutors general, case officers

and other relevant investigation officers, said a press release.

The board authorised a second inquiry against officials of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

It said that the subject is alleged to have made illegal appointments of medical director, hospital director and secretary BoG, etc at KTH in gross violation of laws.

The board also authorised a third inquiry against officials of Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

“The subjects are alleged to have embezzled millions of rupees funds allocated for installation of biometric machines and water coolers in educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the bureau claimed.

The meeting also authorised another inquiry against officials of agency surgeon Mohmand Agency about alleged corruption and

corrupt practices for

the alleged embezzlement

of millions of rupees

funds in employee salaries of Community Health Centres (CHC) in erstwhile Mohmand Agency.

It added the board converted an inquiry into investigation against Chinar Gul, owner of Sheikh Yasin Town in Mardan, for allegedly cheating public at large in the garb of the housing scheme.