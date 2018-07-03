Tue July 03, 2018
Karachi

July 3, 2018

Kyun Nikala?

A play titled ‘Kyun Nikala?’, which is written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be held from August 14 to August 27 at the Arts Council. Call 021-38781654 for more information.

