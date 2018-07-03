Copper stalls

Melbourne : London copper was steady near its lowest since late March on Monday after China´s manufacturing growth tempered in June, reflecting a slowdown in the real economy and simmering trade tensions with the United States.

Growth in China´s manufacturing sector slowed in June after a better-than-expected performance in May, official data showed, as escalating trade tensions with the United States fuelled concerns about a slowdown in the world´s second-biggest economy.

A private survey on Monday also showed that China´s factory growth cooled slightly.

"Data over the weekend is likely to see investors question whether there are more clouds ahead for the sector," wrote ANZ in a report. "This is likely to raise concerns that China´s GDP growth will weaken further in H2 2018."