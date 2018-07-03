PHC seals 59 quacks businesses

Print Story
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 59 quacks’ businesses in different cities of the Punjab.
According to a press release issued here Monday, 18 quacks’ centres were closed down in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, 11 each in Kasur and Sheikhupura.
