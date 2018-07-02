POL bomb leads to hike in transport fares, ‘naan’ prices

Rawalpindi : The long route transporters have increased fares by Rs30 per ticket while local transporters increased stop-to-stop fares by Rs4 after the announcement of hike in petroleum products prices, thanks to caretaker government which has increased petrol prices by Rs11.80 only in two months.

People belonging to all walks of life have strongly protested against high rise in POL prices in the country. Public has appealed to caretaker government to immediately revert the decision will lead to inflation flood in the markets.

All Pakistan Goods Transporter Association (APGTA) Joint Secretary Saeed Ahmed Khan has also confirmed increase in fares by 10 to 15 per cent after fresh jump in POL rates.

After increase in prices of petroleum products, petrol is selling at Rs99.50 per litre, the HSD Rs119.31 per litre, kerosene oil Rs87.70 per litre and the LDO Rs80.91 per litre on Sunday.

Taxi and rickshaws have also increased their fares by 10 to 15 per cent after the fresh increase in POL prices.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti has confirmed an increase in local transport’s stop-to-stop fares by Rs4 per. “Secretary Transport (Punjab) has issued notification to increase local transport fares in this regard,” he claimed.

Similarly, after the announcement of POL prices, Rawalpindi ‘Naanbai’ Welfare Association (RNWA) without any notification of city district government has also increased ‘Naan’ prcies by Rs2 and selling a ‘Naan’ at Rs10 against Rs8 and ‘Kulcha’ at Rs12 against Rs10.

Rawalpindi ‘Naanbai’ Welfare Association (RNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were selling a ‘naan’ at Rs10 against Rs8 and ‘kulcha’ at Rs12 against Rs10.